SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Nevada you look good at 154

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the state of Nevada, which looks as good and is as strong as ever at 154 years old. And to all those who take on the mammoth responsibility of planning all of this weekend's Nevada Day activities.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all of the winners in the Nevada Day Art Show.

SILVER DOLLAR: And to all the puppies who are serving as marshals for this morning's Nevada Day Classic Run/Walk. The classic, hosted by the Tahoe Mountain Milers, benefits guide dogs for the blind.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Hope and Mae Adams Foundation for opening up its parking lots today for charities.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson Tahoe Hospital for its successful sixth annual Spooktacular.

Recommended Stories For You

SILVER DOLLAR: To Capitol Ford and the Carson High band program in their effort to raise $8,000 in the Drive 4UR School program.

WOODEN NICKEL: It's still not quite time yet for bears to head into hibernation so a wooden nickel goes to people who leave their garbage cans out overnight to provide the bears with a tasty midnight snack.