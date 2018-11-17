SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Our fallen deserve better

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

WOODEN NICKEL: We normally don't begin this column with a Wooden Nickel but was done was so egregious we thought it was necessary. To those who damaged the Battle Born Memorial at the State Capitol Grounds that honors Nevada's fallen warriors.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson Rifle and Pistol Club which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City for receiving the 2017 Environmental Project of the Year award from The American Public Works Association (APWA) for its Water Resource Recovery Facility Improvement Project.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High FFA students Connor Arnold, Alexsandra Knowlton, Maritza Filson and Hayden Story who won medals at the national level. Winners were announced at the 91st National FFA Nursery and Landscape Career Development Event held in Indianapolis.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Friends to All for working to provide visits to seniors from Santa Claus this holiday season.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Salvation Army for Friday's Turkey Drop at the Max Casino and their effort to provide for the needy not just during the holiday season but year-round. And to those who are donating.