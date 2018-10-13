SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Patch work a good thing

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Seeliger Elementary School and all of its volunteers for bringing in the fall season with its annual pumpkin patch today.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the League of Woman Voters for sponsoring this month's election forums.

SILVER DOLLAR: The Carson City Weed Coalition for its effort to remove the area's most pernicious weeds.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City School District schools for earning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star certification, which signifies their buildings perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dayton Valley Golf Course for being selected for the 24th straight year to host a professional golf qualifying event as it was again the host this week of a Web.com Tour qualifying event.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High School teachers, Billy McHenry, Math and Entrepreneurship, and Matt Morgan, AP U.S. History, who were nominated by their peers as Blue Angels' Key Influencers. They both had the opportunity to fly tandem with the U.S. Navy's Lt. Cmdr. Andre Webb, pilot of the No. 7 Blue Angels F/A – 18 Hornet.