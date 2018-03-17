SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Ranches in good stead

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To two historic Carson Valley ranches that have been added to the state Register of Historic Places. The board of Museums and History gave its final approval to list both the Wilhelm and William Lampe Ranch and the Louis and Elmer Stodieck Ranch on the state's official list of places that must be preserved.

SILVER DOLLAR: To anyone with Irish heritage as we celebrated St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson Nugget which celebrated its 64th anniversary.

SILVER DOLLAR: To former Carson City resident Cassie Jones, who now lives in Reno and works in Carson City for the Public Utilities Commission, for qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

SILVER DOLLAR: There he is … To Ben Nelson for being named Mr. Carson High 2018.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the River Wranglers who work to educate our youth about local rivers, but…

WOODEN NICKEL: To whomever apparently stole $5,000 worth of educational materials from the River Wranglers while they were setting up for an educational field trip at Fuji Park.