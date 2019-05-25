SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Remembering those who paid for freedom

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal’s Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: On this Memorial Day weekend we remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We also remember those who are still with us who sacrificed for our freedom. Let us every day remember those who sacrificed for our freedom.

SILVER DOLLAR: It’s time to recognize the top local athletes from the spring season. We begin with Carson High’s Abby Pradere who became a four-time state champion when she defended her titles in the 800 and 1600 to help lead the CHS girls track team to a second place finish. We also recognize Carson’s Natalyn Wakeling, Ashley Britt, Katherine Oppedahl, Erica Basa, Taryn Encinas, Annika Wick, Merce Tarrayo, Ben Granados, Hunter Rauh, Zach Sever Ethan Byasse, Misrael Becerra, Nick Batien, Jakob Heller and Gryphon Matthies who all competed in the state meet. For Sierra Lutheran we recognize Jared Marchegger, who became the first runner ever to win four state titles in the 3200. Marchegger, Caleb Contreras, Teagan Hansen and Josh Benson also won the 4×400 and Marchegger, Hansen, Contreras and Andreas Gilson won the 4×800 relay as the Sierra Lutheran boys took second. Also competing for the Falcons were Jake Tack, Stephen West, Hunter Lamprecht and Joshua Baughman. For the Falcon girls, Emily McNeely won two titles, winning the 1600 and defending her title in the 3200. Also competing for Sierra Lutheran were Rosale Antonucci, Taylor Davison, Lizzie Loflin, Mikayla Talkington and Sophia Choat. In golf, Carson’s Lukas Taggart and Sierra Lutheran’s Dominic Azevedo, Quinn Cummings and Makez Berger all qualified for state. And in swimming, Carson’s Juan Brena Gutierrez, Carlos Torres, Nicholas Melsheimer, Alexander Gutierrez, Benjamin Kahue ahd Matteas Klatt all competed at state.

If you have an idea for a Silver Dollar or Wooden Nickel, e-mail editor@nevadaappeal.com