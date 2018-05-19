SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: She doesn’t clown around

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Eagle Valley eighth grader Nadia Hill for winning the 2018 Discover Your Nevada essay contest and for her desire to stay at the Clown Motel in Tonopah.

SILVER DOLLAR: To personnel of the Carson City, East Fork and Tahoe-Douglas Fire Departments for their outstanding work in rescuing two children from the second story of an apartment fire.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Deputies Daniel Loyola, Kyle Smith and Joshua Valdes from Carson City; Deputies Salvatore DeRosa, Colton Waggoner and Steven Warfield from Douglas County; Deputies Matthew Galvin and Richard Spencer from Lyon County; and Christopher Gentine from Lyon County Juvenile Probation from graduating from the Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy 17-week program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in presenting today's Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

SILVER DOLLAR: To "Mound House" Murphy for winning Carson's Cutest Canine Contest.