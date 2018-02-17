SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: She takes aim with the best

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Fritsch Elementary School student Braelynn Hudson, 9, for placing second in the State Championships in archery.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's David Remer, Kyle Rudy, Alex Wells and Jesse Case for qualifying for the NIAA State Wrestling Championships. To Remer for also winning the regional title.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nevada National Guard adjutant general, Brig. Gen. William Burks, for his service while in the Nevada Guard's State Partnership Program delegation in Tonga during Tropical Cyclone Gita on Monday.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada Veterans Coalition for honoring 15 veterans who had been left unattended during a ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Ceremony.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the CVS Health Foundation for awarding $1,500 to the Friends of the Nevada State Museum.

SILVER DOLLAR: To South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson for repeating as Olympic champion while winning the gold in snowboard slopestyle.