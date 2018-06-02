SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Speaking of talented students

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High speech and debate students Kevin Avila and Alexis McKenzie, Evan Cherpeski and Sadie Share and Rebecca Trejo for advancing to the national tournament.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dayton's Morgan Bumgardner for advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to trainer Bob Baffert, whose horse, Justify, has won the first two legs of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. Good luck to Baffert as Justify goes for the Triple Crown on Saturday in the Belmont.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Western Nevada College's Tim Peterson, who made his Major League debut with the New York Mets last week. Peterson pitched for WNC in 2010 and 2011.

SILVER DOLLAR: To CASI for providing the Nevada Humane Society with a new animal control truck.

Recommended Stories For You

SILVER DOLLAR: To President Donald Trump for his pardon of Jack Johnson.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Jordan Caroline and Caleb and Cody Martin on their decision to return to the University of Nevada men's basketball team for 2018-2019. Is it basketball season, yet?