SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Sweet (16) year for Pack

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the University of Nevada men's basketball team for reaching the regional semifinals in the NCAA Tournament. And to the Wolf Pack's Caleb Martin for being named to the Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention Team.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) for the completion of Phase I of the Minden Medical Center (MMC) remodel and the new, south-end entrance, which is now fully operational. Phase II of the project is expected to be completed this summer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Nick Simpson, Chris Rivera, Jarrod Adams and Dean Williams, who were all honored for their work in preventing driving under the influence by the Northern Nevada DUI Task Force.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in ceremonies held on Saturday honoring Vietnam veterans in the inaugural National Vietnam War Veterans Day and of course to all those who saw duty in Vietnam, including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.