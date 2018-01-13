SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Sweet delivery for law enforcement in Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band for being selected to march in the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Mark Twain Elementary School and music teacher Christina Bourne for receiving a $16,000 music education grant.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Lauren Tucker and her 6-year-old daughter Audrey of Sparks for delivering cookies to the Carson City Sheriff's Office on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. And of course to all those in law enforcement who work to serve and protect us.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Youth Theater Carson City for all its work in providing youth productions to the community and to all those youth who participate. Youth Theater Carson City's latest production, "Singing in the Rain, Jr." will continue its run today and next week at the Carson City Community Center.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High School librarian Ananda Campbell for being awarded the Library Services and Technology Act Community Enrichment Grant, from the Nevada State Library and Archives.