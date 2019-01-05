SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: The business of Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all of Carson City's businesses who were chosen among the state's best by Nevada Magazine.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Douglas High graduate Reagan Roberson for making the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime for the University of Nevada football team in its 16-13 win over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Brent and Amanda Lister of Gardnerville for the birth of their son, Braxton, the first baby of the new year at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Pop Warner varsity cheerleading squad for becoming the first in the organization's history to advance to the national competition to be held in Las Vegas on Jan. 27. And also to the Douglas Mitey Mite cheerleaders for advancing to nationals.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's Jalina Guthrie for being selected to the American Choral Directors Association College/High School National Honor Choir.