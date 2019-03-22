SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: There he is, Mr. Carson High

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Cameron Rudy who was chosen as Mr. Carson High.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dr. Rex Baggert, a retired local physician who has served the community in private practice and in volunteer roles for nearly 50 years, for donating $100,000 to the Carson Tahoe Health Community Fund Endowment. Funds from the endowment are dispersed to local patients in need, in the Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Story Counties area. The foundation began distributing aid from this fund in February.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High School and its students for its week-long effort this past week to become more connected by disconnecting from social media and devices.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the students who participated in Nevada Moves Day and to all those students who walk or bicycle to school.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada State Museum for its free admission day on Tuesday to celebrate the 2019 Nevada Museum Showcase and all other museums who participated.