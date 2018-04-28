SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: They’ve got the music in them

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Mrs. Witkowski and the Fritsch Elementary School Choir who recently performed at a Reno Aces baseball game.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson Middle School Band who won several awards at the Music in the Parks Festival in Vallejo, California.

SILVER DOLLAR: Fritsch Elementary School continues to realize the honors as Fritsch student Chloe Woodbury, who was recently installed as the National Vice President for the National Society Children of the American Revolution near the tomb of George and Martha Washington in Mount Vernon, Va. Woodbury is the youngest national officer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Joanna Kaiser, third grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, for being named as Carson City School District's Educator of the Year, Franceska Quintana, para professional IV at Carson Middle School, Classified Employee of the Year, Gail Carothers, Health Professional of the Year, and Michele Lewis, vice principal at Carson High School, Administrator of the Year.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Sage Donnelly for winning the Senior Women's Kayak Freestyle National Championship still as a junior competitor.