SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: To the heroes of Christmas

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who made the annual Holiday With A Hero event possible and to all the first responders, military personnel and local officials who participated, allowing children in the McKinney-Vento program to have a Merry Christmas.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Gov. Brian Sandoval and all those responsible for making the Northern Nevada Veterans Home a reality.

SILVER DOLLAR: To retiring Carson City School Board members Ryan Green and Ron Swirczek for their years of service.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Brewery Arts Center and to our community for making it happen for receiving the Levitt AMP grant for a fourth straight year which again will allow the BAC to provide a free concert series this summer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Minden's Wyatt Denny for winning a go-round in bareback riding at the National Finals Rodeo and for finishing 14th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys' Association series in 2018. And to his brother Grant Denny, who finished 30th in bareback riding in 2018.