SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Veterans reap what the sew

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Comstock Lode Quilters for the Quilts of Valor Foundation who provide quilts for every veteran who participates in the Honor Flight program which allows veterans to visit Washington, D.C. And of course to all of our veterans and military personnel.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Bob Hickox, who was the winner of the Jazz & Beyond festival 2018 poster and program cover art contest. Hickox's work, "Notes," was selected from 10 entries to highlight the 15th annual music and art festival.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Pets of the Homeless, who will be celebrating its 10th anniversary during an open house from noon-6 p.m. July 27 at its headquarters. The organization provides food and care for pets of homeless people.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all of the firefighters and fire personnel who have been battling wildfires all over the western U.S. with limited resources.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Socrates Brito of the Reno Aces for being named to the Triple A All-Star Game.