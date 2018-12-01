SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland in Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Association and all those putting together the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on Friday. The tree lighting and lighting of the entire Capitol is always spectacular and the atmosphere is always of an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas.

SILVER DOLLAR: To David Peterson for being selected as Carson City' Culture and Tourism Authority's executive director.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High HOSA student Crystal Vargas and the CHS HOSA program and all those involved in organizing Monday's Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Ron McNutt Field in which those who participated were able to remember their lost loved ones. It was a touching ceremony.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Richard Elloyan, who has been named the Songwriter of the Year by the International Western Music Association, which promotes and preserves western music in its traditional, historical and contemporary forms.