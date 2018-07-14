SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: We built this city on love

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Charlie and Karen Abowd and all those who have made the Concert Under The Stars what it is. This year's 10th annual event featured Midnight North and Jefferson Starship. The event is a major fundraiser for the Greenhouse Project, which educates students and helps provide fresh food for the community's underserved.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in the blessing ceremony at Stewart Indian School and the continued effort to turn the school into a cultural center and museum so its history — good and bad — can be remembered.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Jump Around Carson City for providing free rides to the upcoming Carson City Fair.

SILVER DOLLAR: To author/historian Peter B. Mires for his book, "Lost Carson City," a colorful look at our community's history.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Donna Kuester DePauw, The Eagle Valley Disc Golf Association and Southwest for being honored by the Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation.