SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: We’re in love with Borys

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Firehouse Subs for donating nearly $17,000 to the Lyon County Sheriff's Department for a K-9 unit, including its dog in the unit "Borys."

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Toyota for donating $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Doug Whisler who has been named as the new Carson High girls basketball coach.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the businesses who donated shoes to 300 Carson City students in the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Cesar and Georgia who were named as the King and Queen at the Special Needs Friendship Ball.

Recommended Stories For You

SILVER DOLLAR: To Sierra Floor Covering, which is celebrating 40 years in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the person/persons responsible for bringing back "Tahoe Tessie," or was it her cousin, at the small pond that developed off of Roop Street across from the Post Office during the recent storms.