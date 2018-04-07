SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: You will be missed, Sam

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Sam Bauman who has moved back to Minnesota to be with his family. Not only has Sam been an icon at the Nevada Appeal and its sister papers, he's been an icon in Carson City and the Lake Tahoe area. Sam has had an incredibly long tenure of writing about recreation, hiking, skiing and senior issues for us and we wish him the best.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Joe Joyner who retired from the USGS Nevada Water Science Center after 30 years of service. Joyner retired March 30 from his position as collateral duty safety officer for NWSC of Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To 90-year-old Elmer Larsen for his community service. April 4 was Elmer Larsen Day in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Sheriff's Sgt. Primka for completing the FBI National Academy program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nevada's Public Employees Benefits Program for being awarded Core Accreditation by URAC, the independent organization that promotes quality healthcare through accreditation.