SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKLES: Saluting 100th of 11/11

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: It's the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. We salute all veterans and military personnel on this special Veterans Day weekend, including those who are no longer with us.

SILVER DOLLAR: Now that the fall sports season is over we recognize some of the top local athletes from this past season. We recognize Carson High's Karen and Jill Beglin, who tied for fourth at the NIAA 4A State Golf Championships. Also, the Carson High boys cross country team who won the Northern 4A title and placed third at state. Zachary Sever, Hunter Rauh and Ethan Byasse all finished in the top 15 in the state. Others who competed at state were Mark Ramirez, Walker MacKenzie, Adan Garcia and Jacob Heller. Hannah Kaiser also qualified for the state girls race for CHS. For Sierra Lutheran, Jared Marchegger won his third straight state title in the 1A/2A boys race and Emily McNeely won the state title for the Falcons in the girls race. Teagan Hansen made it a 1-2 finish for Sierra Lutheran as he finished second in the boys race. The Falcons finished second as a team as well. Other runners for Sierra Lutheran were Andreas Gilson, Aaron Waite, Jacob Tack and William Webster. Taylor Davison also finished ninth for the Falcons in the state girls race.