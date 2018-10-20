Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels: Mr. Smith goes to retirement

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nevada Press Association Executive Director Barry Smith, who's retiring. Smith has been a longtime champion of journalism in Northern Nevada, first as the Nevada Appeal editor and then as NPA executive director. His devotion to protecting the rights of Nevada press as NPA executive director was invaluable.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's Karen and Jill Beglin, who finished in a tie for fourth at the NIAA 4A State Championships in girls golf.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Minden-Tahoe Airport and all those responsible for putting on the Aviation Roundup. And of course to all those, including the Blue Angels for putting on a great show.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Partnership Carson City for sponsoring today's drug roundup, allowing people to safely dispose of their prescription drugs and for provide kits to allow people to dispose of their prescription drugs at home.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in organizing today's Ghost Walk Tour and to Mary Bennett for directing the tour.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Cheryl Hansen for finding the Nevada Day medallion and winning the $1,000 prize in the Nevada Day Treasure Hunt.