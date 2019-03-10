Steve Welch: Immigration issue needs critical thinking

Regarding the recent commentary "Cultivating positive emotions about immigration," years ago I would have been shocked to read how the author places more value on emotion rather than rational thought and reason. She opens with the statement "the majority of Americans agree immigration is the goal for the country" and true to her position provides no rational data to back up her statement. Also, we don't know if she's addressing legal, or illegal immigration as she appears to blur them together as one. My guess is she's attempting to make a case for open borders and illegal immigration based on emotion exclusively.

When one prefers to let their emotions replace critical thinking they may arrive at irrational conclusions. Selecting knee-jerk emotions and ignorance over rational consideration ignores any impending consequence of such an approach.

There's an enormous amount of data available regarding border security, legal and illegal immigration. Considering the author's disregard for a rational approach indicates a selective indifference for the truth. Instead the author uses emotional idealism and fails to address any known consequences as a result of open borders and illegal immigration including; increased crime, illicit drug smuggling, human trafficking, overburdening our social structure, unchecked spread of disease, and increased taxes required to address these issues.

Then in the middle of her presentation, the author makes a hard left to justify her position by attempting to link the U.S. economy and global ecology to her topic. She does this without any supporting information but instead states if we continue on our current course all plant and animals will be gone by year 2100. To justify her projections she ignores scientific data and logic and instead produces a list of typical left wing clichés and platitudes, including blaming our capitalist system and resultant GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In an effort to further enhance her position she appears to dream up some sort of fear and disapproving behavior by those who wish to secure our borders.

I could go on but the rest of the article appears to be nothing more than a continuation of far left wing dogma concluding in how we'll all be enriched by giving up rational and critical thinking in favor of using only our emotions when addressing national and world issues. To not understand the danger of relying on emotions alone reveals an ignorance of history which is full of emotional flare-ups that have promoted mob rule and destructive behavior.

What's sad and may explain her diatribe on common sense and reason, is it appears our public schools have replaced teaching critical thinking with using PC and emotion as guidance for decision making.

Steve Welch is a retired businessman who has worked for both large and small corporations across the United States, state and local governments, and owned his own business.