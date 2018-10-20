Talk of the Town:

Do you ever think about chocolate?

What is your favorite kind?

Is it creamy, crunchy or full of nuts?

What do you have in mind?

The other day it was dark chocolate

That I was searching for

Not the manufactured kind

But fresh, homemade and delicious

I needed a special store.

I didn't want to go to Reno

But Gardnerville, I didn't mind

I found this special "Chocolate Shoppe"

With homemade chocolate, one of a kind

The clerks they were quite busy

But not too busy to greet

I told them I'd never been there before

And they promptly offered me a treat

I found out they are like family

13 years in town

7 years in the present location

Next to Raley's they are found

They offer all sorts of choices

Lactose, gluten and sugar free

With all sorts of shapes and sizes

They really aim to please

I loved their photo cookies

You don't even have to bake

Just email them your photo

(It was my grandchild's birthday)

And I could hardly wait

So if you have an occasion

But that's not necessarily true

If you just want delicious chocolate

The Chocolate Shoppe is here for you

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Chocolate Shoppe is in the Raley's shopping center, 1363 Highway 395, Suite 7, Gardnerville, 775-267-1002, http://www.chocolateshoppe.us, lynn@chocolateshoppe.us. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.