Talk of the Town:
October 20, 2018
Do you ever think about chocolate?
What is your favorite kind?
Is it creamy, crunchy or full of nuts?
What do you have in mind?
The other day it was dark chocolate
That I was searching for
Not the manufactured kind
But fresh, homemade and delicious
I needed a special store.
I didn't want to go to Reno
But Gardnerville, I didn't mind
I found this special "Chocolate Shoppe"
With homemade chocolate, one of a kind
The clerks they were quite busy
But not too busy to greet
I told them I'd never been there before
And they promptly offered me a treat
I found out they are like family
13 years in town
7 years in the present location
Next to Raley's they are found
They offer all sorts of choices
Lactose, gluten and sugar free
With all sorts of shapes and sizes
They really aim to please
I loved their photo cookies
You don't even have to bake
Just email them your photo
(It was my grandchild's birthday)
And I could hardly wait
So if you have an occasion
But that's not necessarily true
If you just want delicious chocolate
The Chocolate Shoppe is here for you
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Chocolate Shoppe is in the Raley's shopping center, 1363 Highway 395, Suite 7, Gardnerville, 775-267-1002, http://www.chocolateshoppe.us, lynn@chocolateshoppe.us. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.