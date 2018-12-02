Talk of the Town:
December 2, 2018
How do you become a member?
Frank Taylor told me what to do
"The Kit Carson Club of Toastmasters"
Meets at "The Black Bear Diner" at 6:30 a.m.
On Tuesdays
Just show up and pay your dues
Being that I'm not shy or timid
No stranger have I yet to meet
I walked in as Frank Taylor's guest
Prepared for a "Toastmasters" greet
The meeting was called to order
Of course, the Pledge of Allegiance was led
The joke master added some humor
And the word for the day, it was said
We became the audience for the speakers
With their evaluators standing by
Watching their body language and grammar
And the look in their eyes
Always constructive comments
Never meant to be mean
Of course, there's no profanity
"Toastmasters" builds self-esteem
Communication is fundamental
Success is up to you
Surround yourself with positive and supportive learners
They will help you through
Practice, Practice, Practice
That's what was always said
Find your voice while learning
Tell your story
Speak with confidence
The benefits of "Toastmasters"
Are endless as you can see
Developing communication and leadership skills
With personal and professional growth
Have for you, unlimited possibilities
Contact Frank Taylor for information
775-885-7579 Open to ages 18 and over
"Toastmasters Kit Carson Club" founded in 1957
Meetings are Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m., Black Bear Diner, 900 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701
More information at http://www.district39.org