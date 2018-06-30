Talk of the Town: Always a good hair day here

What do you want to do with your life?

Does anyone really know?

But with the Cipriani family

Hair and Barbers seem to grow

I'm speaking of "Cipriani's Downtown Barbershop"

Long established here in town

But it moved to its current location in February

Near "The Cigar Bar" in the center of town

Nick Fontanez is the owner

With John Russell by his side

Giving haircuts, shaves and socializing

That is what I do surmise

It's a manly, manly shop

With Mike Smith to make it complete

He will shine your shoes and boots

Just sit upon his pedestal chair

And you can plant your feet

Cipriani's is community minded

They donate whenever they can

From the "Wine Walk," to "Holiday With A Hero"

They try to lend a helping hand

Nick he knows his business

It started long, long ago

His grandmother Maria was his mentor

She taught him all she knows

So if you want a good hair cut

Come to Cipriani's door

Or perhaps it's a warm shave or shoe shine?

You'll be coming back for more

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.

"Cipriani's Downtown Barbershop" is located at 318 N. Carson St.

Suite 102 Hours are Tues.-Friday 9-5:30 and Sat. 8:30-3:30 775-515-4038 DOWNTOWNBARBERSHOP775@GMAIL.COM

And Mike Smith "Shiny Soles" located inside Cipriani's

775-508-9305 smithm410@yahoo.com