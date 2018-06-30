Talk of the Town: Always a good hair day here
June 30, 2018
What do you want to do with your life?
Does anyone really know?
But with the Cipriani family
Hair and Barbers seem to grow
I'm speaking of "Cipriani's Downtown Barbershop"
Long established here in town
But it moved to its current location in February
Near "The Cigar Bar" in the center of town
Nick Fontanez is the owner
With John Russell by his side
Giving haircuts, shaves and socializing
That is what I do surmise
It's a manly, manly shop
With Mike Smith to make it complete
He will shine your shoes and boots
Just sit upon his pedestal chair
And you can plant your feet
Cipriani's is community minded
They donate whenever they can
From the "Wine Walk," to "Holiday With A Hero"
They try to lend a helping hand
Nick he knows his business
It started long, long ago
His grandmother Maria was his mentor
She taught him all she knows
So if you want a good hair cut
Come to Cipriani's door
Or perhaps it's a warm shave or shoe shine?
You'll be coming back for more
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.
"Cipriani's Downtown Barbershop" is located at 318 N. Carson St.
Suite 102 Hours are Tues.-Friday 9-5:30 and Sat. 8:30-3:30 775-515-4038 DOWNTOWNBARBERSHOP775@GMAIL.COM
And Mike Smith "Shiny Soles" located inside Cipriani's
775-508-9305 smithm410@yahoo.com