Talk of the Town: Batteries and Bulbs

I'm planning on a Merry Christmas

One that's cheery and bright

Don't forget the batteries

And please don't forget the lights

"Batteries and Bulbs" on Carson Street

Is where the story begins

You really need them this time of year

Just visit and enter in

Bruce Vawter is the manager

With 6 employees by his side

Tom, Jared, Jack, Brian, Mike and Kyle

It's not just sales

But good service they will provide

They sell all sorts of batteries

From the large to the very small

Cars, trucks and RVs are among a few

Along with your watches

You might just need them all

Of course, they carry bulbs in all sizes

And repair most devices of any kind

"We Fix It " is their motto

What do you have in mind ?

They also carry fun gadgets

Bug Zappers and LED balls

Also LED safety necklaces for your dog

And spiral black lights for your disco ball

So I hope your prepared for the season

With your batteries and bulbs glowing bright

Come down to "Batteries And Bulbs"

Before it's too late

You'll be prepared for the best Christmas Night

"Batteries and Bulbs"is located at 1400 S. Carson St., Carson City, 89702, 775-884-0566, batteriesplus.com

Independently owned and operated franchise.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

bp350@batteriesplus.net

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.