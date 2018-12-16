Talk of the Town: Batteries and Bulbs
December 16, 2018
I'm planning on a Merry Christmas
One that's cheery and bright
Don't forget the batteries
And please don't forget the lights
"Batteries and Bulbs" on Carson Street
Is where the story begins
You really need them this time of year
Just visit and enter in
Bruce Vawter is the manager
With 6 employees by his side
Tom, Jared, Jack, Brian, Mike and Kyle
It's not just sales
But good service they will provide
They sell all sorts of batteries
From the large to the very small
Cars, trucks and RVs are among a few
Along with your watches
You might just need them all
Of course, they carry bulbs in all sizes
And repair most devices of any kind
"We Fix It " is their motto
What do you have in mind ?
They also carry fun gadgets
Bug Zappers and LED balls
Also LED safety necklaces for your dog
And spiral black lights for your disco ball
So I hope your prepared for the season
With your batteries and bulbs glowing bright
Come down to "Batteries And Bulbs"
Before it's too late
You'll be prepared for the best Christmas Night
"Batteries and Bulbs"is located at 1400 S. Carson St., Carson City, 89702, 775-884-0566, batteriesplus.com
Independently owned and operated franchise.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.