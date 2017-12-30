Talk of the Town: Become a better you in new year

The old year's over

It must be time

The bells will ring

The clock will chime

Midnight,

It will soon appear

Stroking out another year

Did you get all things done?

Did you take time for good-loving?

Did you have some fun?

Tomorrow's just another day

But, I hope you got some wishes

Along the way

Maybe it's a hug

Or maybe a kiss

Perhaps just a smile

You don't want to miss

It's really all about

The little things we do

The small appreciations

The "I love you"

If you've missed these things last year

It's never too late

For some New Year's cheer

So, pat the dog

Right the wrong

Help your neighbor

Sing a good song

Show appreciation

Whatever you do

Because it's really all about

The new year

And becoming a better you!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.