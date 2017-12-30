Talk of the Town: Become a better you in new year
December 30, 2017
The old year's over
It must be time
The bells will ring
The clock will chime
Midnight,
It will soon appear
Stroking out another year
Did you get all things done?
Did you take time for good-loving?
Did you have some fun?
Tomorrow's just another day
But, I hope you got some wishes
Along the way
Maybe it's a hug
Or maybe a kiss
Perhaps just a smile
You don't want to miss
It's really all about
The little things we do
The small appreciations
The "I love you"
If you've missed these things last year
It's never too late
For some New Year's cheer
So, pat the dog
Right the wrong
Help your neighbor
Sing a good song
Show appreciation
Whatever you do
Because it's really all about
The new year
And becoming a better you!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.
