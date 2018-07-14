Talk of the Town: Bringing new life to Carson fashion

It's not about cats

Or their nine lives too

But it is about "9 Lives Consignment"

And what it brings to you

Mid to high end clothing

Has come to the south end of town

We all have too much clothing

Don't throw your old clothes around

Bring them to this business

There's life in every piece

Nae Woody is the owner

And she'd be very pleased

She really goes by Woody

Not her first real name

Her husband's Mr. Woody

They really are quite tame

You might have seen her mannequins

Standing on the street

As she says "They are always on time

And don't require much to eat"

She celebrates all women

No matter their shape and size

Respect the feminine gender

Any less would be unwise

Woody would say be kind

To all things great and small

Unused clothing anyone?

"9 Lives Consignment" will help you out

Bring your clothes in one and all.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. 9 Lives Consignment is at 711 S. Carson St., Suite 1, 775-515-4199, 9livesconsignmentstore@gmail.com. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.