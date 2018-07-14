Talk of the Town: Bringing new life to Carson fashion
July 14, 2018
It's not about cats
Or their nine lives too
But it is about "9 Lives Consignment"
And what it brings to you
Mid to high end clothing
Has come to the south end of town
We all have too much clothing
Don't throw your old clothes around
Bring them to this business
There's life in every piece
Nae Woody is the owner
And she'd be very pleased
She really goes by Woody
Not her first real name
Her husband's Mr. Woody
They really are quite tame
You might have seen her mannequins
Standing on the street
As she says "They are always on time
And don't require much to eat"
She celebrates all women
No matter their shape and size
Respect the feminine gender
Any less would be unwise
Woody would say be kind
To all things great and small
Unused clothing anyone?
"9 Lives Consignment" will help you out
Bring your clothes in one and all.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. 9 Lives Consignment is at 711 S. Carson St., Suite 1, 775-515-4199, 9livesconsignmentstore@gmail.com. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.