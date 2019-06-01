Talk of the Town: Carson City Leisure Hour Club
I didn’t know anything about it
Didn’t know, it was in town
But Debbie Lane told me about it
It’s the “Leisure Hour Club”
It is the oldest club around
Originally formed as a literary club
In 1896
It was established to bring culture
To the wild west of Carson City
And bring us out of the sticks
Now with membership still growing
There are 100 members or more
They have the same goal as in the beginning
“Let knowledge grow from more to more”
(from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s in Memoriam)
The club meets from September to May
On the 3rd Wednesday of the month
Hosting a dinner buffet at the Carson City Nugget
With a little business and an interesting speaker
It’s a lively and social bunch
My husband and I attended the club’s
Last meeting of the year
Wonderful wild life photography from Africa
Presented by Patrick Pevey and Carol Grenier
Authors, scientists, wildlife experts
Local leaders too
You can always learn something about something
That perhaps you never knew
Knowledge is always wonderful
You can never get too much
When people stop learning
They become old and out of touch
Their mission has always remained the same
With knowledge and learning at the core
Join them in September
In a friendly social atmosphere
You’ll be coming back for more
Contact them: Leisure Hour Club on Facebook
775-400-2647 ccleisurehourclub@gmail.com
P.O. Box 567, Carson City, NV 89702-0567