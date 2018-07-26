Talk of the Town: Carson City, let’s get jazzy

Can you feel the rhythm?

Can you feel the beat?

The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival

Is upon us

Come and tap your feet

There will be wonderful music

All over town

You must get your program for the venue

There will be art and music all around

The Mile High Jazz Band

Began in 1998

Coming from Lake Tahoe ("Mile High")

Yes, it began at the lake

David with his wife Elinor

And of course, the musicians too

Bring wonderful Americana music and jazz

To our community

While entertaining you

David has a master's in music

And music education too

He can play the piano, trombone and tuba

While composing and conducting

Wow! Whoever knew?

I've always really loved music

My parents were responsible for that

We sang and danced in our home

It was happy and that's a fact

So if you want to get happy

It's "Jazz and Beyond" for you

There are multiple venues

(Most are free)

Come sing along

And bring your tapping shoes

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Mile High Jazz Band can be reached via email, info@jazzcarsoncity.com, or at its website, milehighjazz.com. Elinor and David Bugli can be reached at 775-883-4154. The Jazz and Beyond festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 with Take This performing at the Bliss Mansion. For a complete schedule, go to jazzcarsoncity.com.