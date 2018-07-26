Talk of the Town: Carson City, let’s get jazzy
July 26, 2018
Can you feel the rhythm?
Can you feel the beat?
The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival
Is upon us
Come and tap your feet
There will be wonderful music
Recommended Stories For You
All over town
You must get your program for the venue
There will be art and music all around
The Mile High Jazz Band
Began in 1998
Coming from Lake Tahoe ("Mile High")
Yes, it began at the lake
David with his wife Elinor
And of course, the musicians too
Bring wonderful Americana music and jazz
To our community
While entertaining you
David has a master's in music
And music education too
He can play the piano, trombone and tuba
While composing and conducting
Wow! Whoever knew?
I've always really loved music
My parents were responsible for that
We sang and danced in our home
It was happy and that's a fact
So if you want to get happy
It's "Jazz and Beyond" for you
There are multiple venues
(Most are free)
Come sing along
And bring your tapping shoes
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Mile High Jazz Band can be reached via email, info@jazzcarsoncity.com, or at its website, milehighjazz.com. Elinor and David Bugli can be reached at 775-883-4154. The Jazz and Beyond festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 with Take This performing at the Bliss Mansion. For a complete schedule, go to jazzcarsoncity.com.
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon man indicted for murder in LDS church shooting
- Update: Charles E. “Bert” Miller dies after shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- John K. O’Connor, 48, charged with murder in shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Mental evaluation ordered for Fallon murder suspect
- Carson City restaurant to hold soft opening Friday