Talk of the Town: Community comes first for Kiwanis
June 2, 2018
Have you heard of the acronym
K.I.S.S.?
It stands for "Kiwanis In Service and Social"
Which brings me now to this:
The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada
Meets twice a month in our town
The Elks Club hosts their meetings
The second and fourth Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Come if you are around
I first attended their annual fundraiser
Their second annual wine tasting affair
A silent auction and beautiful baskets were donated
Funding their community projects
Many people were there
Their projects I will list
Just to name a few:
The Nevada Children's Museum, Carson City Senior Center,
Toys for Tots, Senior Meals on Wheels,
Pets for the Homeless, Kids in Transition, Special Olympics,
And yes, so much more
With their time and money
Ellen Waicul received the Distinguished Service Award
In 2005 Kiwanis chose a new motto:
"Serving the Children of the World"
To improve lives through fellowship in service
Kiwanis is a global organization
Made up of volunteers
Now, I'd like to become a Kiwanian
I went to their meeting too
It was very efficient
A little business, laughter and service
What do you think?
How about you?
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada can be reached through Susan Holsclaw, president elect, at 775-721-6738 or swholsclaw@gmail.com.