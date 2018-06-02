Talk of the Town: Community comes first for Kiwanis

Have you heard of the acronym

K.I.S.S.?

It stands for "Kiwanis In Service and Social"

Which brings me now to this:

The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada

Meets twice a month in our town

The Elks Club hosts their meetings

The second and fourth Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Come if you are around

I first attended their annual fundraiser

Their second annual wine tasting affair

A silent auction and beautiful baskets were donated

Funding their community projects

Many people were there

Their projects I will list

Just to name a few:

The Nevada Children's Museum, Carson City Senior Center,

Toys for Tots, Senior Meals on Wheels,

Pets for the Homeless, Kids in Transition, Special Olympics,

And yes, so much more

With their time and money

Ellen Waicul received the Distinguished Service Award

In 2005 Kiwanis chose a new motto:

"Serving the Children of the World"

To improve lives through fellowship in service

Kiwanis is a global organization

Made up of volunteers

Now, I'd like to become a Kiwanian

I went to their meeting too

It was very efficient

A little business, laughter and service

What do you think?

How about you?

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada can be reached through Susan Holsclaw, president elect, at 775-721-6738 or swholsclaw@gmail.com.