Talk of the Town: Expert repairs offered at Carson Valley Computer
March 10, 2018
I will start my column with
"I got scammed'
But Derek at "Carson Valley Computer"
He got me out of the jam
Lost a little money
Yes, it's true
But Derek came right over
He knew just what to do
Derek Degenhart, the owner,
He's a one-man show
He'll fix your computer
He's your computer pro
Derek's been in business going on eight years
He will come to your home
Help you with computer problems
Pacifying your fears
Voted by The Record-Courier
The Best Computer Service of 2017
Dependable, secure and reasonable
That will be his scene
There is a little history
You might just want to know
Kit Carson was his great-grand-uncle
The American frontiersman
Of, so long go
So, really never answer
That distant, unknown call
Don't fall to prey
The thieves are there
They want to see you fall
But Carson Valley Computer
Can save your day
Be sure to give Derek a call!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Carson Valley Computer is at 2550 Henning Lane, Minden, 775-392-1027, derek@cvcomputer.net.