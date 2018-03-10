Talk of the Town: Expert repairs offered at Carson Valley Computer

I will start my column with

"I got scammed'

But Derek at "Carson Valley Computer"

He got me out of the jam

Lost a little money

Yes, it's true

But Derek came right over

He knew just what to do

Derek Degenhart, the owner,

He's a one-man show

He'll fix your computer

He's your computer pro

Derek's been in business going on eight years

He will come to your home

Help you with computer problems

Pacifying your fears

Voted by The Record-Courier

The Best Computer Service of 2017

Dependable, secure and reasonable

That will be his scene

There is a little history

You might just want to know

Kit Carson was his great-grand-uncle

The American frontiersman

Of, so long go

So, really never answer

That distant, unknown call

Don't fall to prey

The thieves are there

They want to see you fall

But Carson Valley Computer

Can save your day

Be sure to give Derek a call!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Carson Valley Computer is at 2550 Henning Lane, Minden, 775-392-1027, derek@cvcomputer.net.