Talk of the Town: Feed the big animals when you’re away
March 9, 2019
What could make your life easy?
Especially on the farm
Do you feed your horses twice a day?
In the field or in the barn
Larry Green has an invention
That will make life easy for you
It's called the "EEZKEEPER"
It will feed your livestock twice a day
It will do the job for you
Larry has 3 horses
Tango, Vinnie and Twain
And I mustn't forget Buck the Labrador
Who doesn't need a rein
Buck really runs the show at home
Reminding Larry to eat and sleep
There are many outings and rodeo's
And of course a lot of upkeep
But the "EEZKEEPER" gives Larry freedom
When he travels away from home
It keeps food on the horses table
He's now allowed to roam
Owners of medium to large animals
Is it freedom you need to find?
Would you like to come and go as you please?
The "EEZKEEPER" will give you peace of mind
It works on your D batteries
No need for a cord to plug in
Just a little love and affection those animals need
And with an "EEZKEEPER" it truly is a win!
Larry Green can be contacted about "EEZKEEPER" at 775-742-0742 or EEZKEEPER@GMAIL.COM.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.