Talk of the Town: Feed the big animals when you’re away

What could make your life easy?

Especially on the farm

Do you feed your horses twice a day?

In the field or in the barn

Larry Green has an invention

That will make life easy for you

Recommended Stories For You

It's called the "EEZKEEPER"

It will feed your livestock twice a day

It will do the job for you

Larry has 3 horses

Tango, Vinnie and Twain

And I mustn't forget Buck the Labrador

Who doesn't need a rein

Buck really runs the show at home

Reminding Larry to eat and sleep

There are many outings and rodeo's

And of course a lot of upkeep

But the "EEZKEEPER" gives Larry freedom

When he travels away from home

It keeps food on the horses table

He's now allowed to roam

Owners of medium to large animals

Is it freedom you need to find?

Would you like to come and go as you please?

The "EEZKEEPER" will give you peace of mind

It works on your D batteries

No need for a cord to plug in

Just a little love and affection those animals need

And with an "EEZKEEPER" it truly is a win!

Larry Green can be contacted about "EEZKEEPER" at 775-742-0742 or EEZKEEPER@GMAIL.COM.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.