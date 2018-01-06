Talk of the Town: Fire Station No. 52 here to serve

I arrived at the station

At just about 9

Met Robbie Cook

He's a friend of mine

They have three stationsWith a 15-man crewThey work 48 hours straightWhoever knew? The element of surpriseIs what they're here for They get a code -3 ( lights and siren)They are right out the door

This is Fire Station No. 52

I want to write about the firemen

And what they do

The captain walked in

And jokingly said,

The first poem that he knew

That came into his head

"Roses are red

Violets are blue"

I finished it for him

"They'll douse out your fire

And rescue you, too"

All joking aside

I want you to know

This is serious stuff

They are always on the go

They serve the public

With commitment and pride

They have many talents

They cannot hide

Rope, ice, swift water, too

If you're in need

They will rescue you

Robbie is a POD (pump operator driver)

Driving the fire truck

That you see

So if you're in danger

Need a rescue, code-3

We have the best firefighters around

And they'll answer your plea.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Fire Station No. 52 is at 2400 College Parkway, and the main fire station is at 777 S. Steward St.