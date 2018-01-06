Talk of the Town: Fire Station No. 52 here to serve
January 6, 2018
I arrived at the station
At just about 9
Met Robbie Cook
He's a friend of mine
This is Fire Station No. 52
I want to write about the firemen
And what they do
The captain walked in
And jokingly said,
The first poem that he knew
That came into his head
"Roses are red
Violets are blue"
I finished it for him
"They'll douse out your fire
And rescue you, too"
All joking aside
I want you to know
This is serious stuff
They are always on the go
They have three stations
With a 15-man crew
They work 48 hours straight
Whoever knew?
The element of surprise
Is what they're here for
They get a code -3 ( lights and siren)
They are right out the door
They serve the public
With commitment and pride
They have many talents
They cannot hide
Rope, ice, swift water, too
If you're in need
They will rescue you
Robbie is a POD (pump operator driver)
Driving the fire truck
That you see
So if you're in danger
Need a rescue, code-3
We have the best firefighters around
And they'll answer your plea.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Fire Station No. 52 is at 2400 College Parkway, and the main fire station is at 777 S. Steward St.
