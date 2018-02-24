Talk of the Town: From clothing to gifts, women’s boutique sells it
February 24, 2018
I had to go out of Carson City this week
A little further for my poem
We have no women's clothing boutiques
Really, I needed to roam
I am always looking for something cute and unique
So, I soon discovered
Recommended Stories For You
South Creek Clothing Company
A lovely women's boutique
Christine Briones is the owner
I would call her my friend
She has clothing, shoes and accessories
On which I can depend
Are you going somewhere?
Do you need a reason?
The inventory changes all the time
And of course with every season
Contemporary and affordable
That's what I like best
Not priced sky-high like most boutiques
To that I will attest
How does it fit?
Is it too large or too small?
They will cater to your needs
With customer service
You won't even need to call
So if you're on a budget
Where the ordinary just won't do
Come to South Creek Clothing Company
Tell them I sent you
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. South Creek Clothing Company is in South Creek Shopping Center, 15 Foothill Road, Suite 4, Reno. It can be reached at 775-432-2600.