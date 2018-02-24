Talk of the Town: From clothing to gifts, women’s boutique sells it

I had to go out of Carson City this week

A little further for my poem

We have no women's clothing boutiques

Really, I needed to roam

I am always looking for something cute and unique

So, I soon discovered

Recommended Stories For You

South Creek Clothing Company

A lovely women's boutique

Christine Briones is the owner

I would call her my friend

She has clothing, shoes and accessories

On which I can depend

Are you going somewhere?

Do you need a reason?

The inventory changes all the time

And of course with every season

Contemporary and affordable

That's what I like best

Not priced sky-high like most boutiques

To that I will attest

How does it fit?

Is it too large or too small?

They will cater to your needs

With customer service

You won't even need to call

So if you're on a budget

Where the ordinary just won't do

Come to South Creek Clothing Company

Tell them I sent you

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. South Creek Clothing Company is in South Creek Shopping Center, 15 Foothill Road, Suite 4, Reno. It can be reached at 775-432-2600.