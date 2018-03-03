Talk of the Town: Fun and sport offered at local archery range

I'm starting this poem

With "Home, Home on the Range"

I guess you might say

That it seems rather strange

Yes, there are deer, antelope and boars

It's a 3-D archery range

Recommended Stories For You

Do you want to know more?

The animals are out when they have a shoot

Watch where you step

But I don't think they poop

The "Clear Creek Bowman Archery Club"

This is all about family fun

All archers are welcome

Come everyone

No need to be a member

But you might give it a try

All ages are welcome

Spring is the time

The Clear Creek Bowmen are kicking off their season

It's the "Hell or High Water 3-D Archery Shoot"

You don't need a reason

April through August

They have Tuesday night shoots (5-8 p.m.)

They have all the equipment

It's for public use

So give it a try

Come as you are

It's wheelchair accessible

It's your home on the range

Come have a ball!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The archery range is on Centennial Road, east of Eagle Valley Golf Course, off Highway 50 E. Contact Leon Treants at 775-882-2376 or Jim Davis at 775-883-0389, http://www.clearcreekbowmen.com, clearcreekbowmen@yahoo.com.