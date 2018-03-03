Talk of the Town: Fun and sport offered at local archery range
March 3, 2018
I'm starting this poem
With "Home, Home on the Range"
I guess you might say
That it seems rather strange
Yes, there are deer, antelope and boars
It's a 3-D archery range
Do you want to know more?
The animals are out when they have a shoot
Watch where you step
But I don't think they poop
The "Clear Creek Bowman Archery Club"
This is all about family fun
All archers are welcome
Come everyone
No need to be a member
But you might give it a try
All ages are welcome
Spring is the time
The Clear Creek Bowmen are kicking off their season
It's the "Hell or High Water 3-D Archery Shoot"
You don't need a reason
April through August
They have Tuesday night shoots (5-8 p.m.)
They have all the equipment
It's for public use
So give it a try
Come as you are
It's wheelchair accessible
It's your home on the range
Come have a ball!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The archery range is on Centennial Road, east of Eagle Valley Golf Course, off Highway 50 E. Contact Leon Treants at 775-882-2376 or Jim Davis at 775-883-0389, http://www.clearcreekbowmen.com, clearcreekbowmen@yahoo.com.
