Talk of the Town: Local business an expert in printing

Do you have a to-do list

For all your business needs?

Come to Data Graphics

You will be quite pleased.

They provide high quality printing

And exceptional customer care

Kari will help you out

You will find her there.

Her father Rob

Started this business in 1991

But now he has retired

It's time to have some fun.

They are experts in printing

With their graphic design

Experts in all modern software

What a wonderful find.

They provide a mailing service

Stuffing envelopes too

They will send it bulk mail

With a minimum of 200 pieces for you.

They also make banners and posters

And personalized business cards, too

Bring your image to them

And they will make cards for you.

Hundreds of products available

With online pricing, who knew?

You need to go no further

They are on the corner of Roop Street and Fairview.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Data Graphics is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays at 625 Fairview Drive, Suite 105. Contact kari@datagrfx.com or 775-883-4377.