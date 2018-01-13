Talk of the Town: Local business an expert in printing
January 13, 2018
Do you have a to-do list
For all your business needs?
Come to Data Graphics
You will be quite pleased.
They provide high quality printing
And exceptional customer care
Recommended Stories For You
Kari will help you out
You will find her there.
Her father Rob
Started this business in 1991
But now he has retired
It's time to have some fun.
They are experts in printing
With their graphic design
Experts in all modern software
What a wonderful find.
They provide a mailing service
Stuffing envelopes too
They will send it bulk mail
With a minimum of 200 pieces for you.
They also make banners and posters
And personalized business cards, too
Bring your image to them
And they will make cards for you.
Hundreds of products available
With online pricing, who knew?
You need to go no further
They are on the corner of Roop Street and Fairview.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Data Graphics is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays at 625 Fairview Drive, Suite 105. Contact kari@datagrfx.com or 775-883-4377.