Talk of the Town: Local office strives for excellence in dentistry

Let's start at the beginning

That is a must

I go to a wonderful dentist

One I can trust

It started, I would guess

38 years ago

Dr. Harrington was at Zephyr Cove

In Lake Tahoe

Now, he has moved down here

It wasn't accidental

He is now an associate with Dr. Carman

They are at Clear Creek Dental

Fillings and crowns and implants

Just to name a few

They do all the dental things

That dentists always do

So what is it that sets them apart?

Their gratuitous caring

It comes straight from their heart

There are two front receptionists

Blanca and Jen

Three hygienists, Rachel, Reva and Lauren

Four assistants that help the doctor's too

They are all friendly and nice

And are sure to help you

So, really we all know

We must prevent tooth decay

Brush, floss and see your dentist

So your teeth will all stay

It's all in your priorities

What do you want to do?

Come to Clear Creek Dental

Take care of those pearly whites

And they will take care of you.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Clear Creek Dental is at 3790 US Highway 395, Suite 103, in Indian Hills. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. To make an appointment, call 775-267-2244.