Talk of the Town: Local office strives for excellence in dentistry
February 17, 2018
Let's start at the beginning
That is a must
I go to a wonderful dentist
One I can trust
It started, I would guess
38 years ago
Dr. Harrington was at Zephyr Cove
In Lake Tahoe
Now, he has moved down here
It wasn't accidental
He is now an associate with Dr. Carman
They are at Clear Creek Dental
Fillings and crowns and implants
Just to name a few
They do all the dental things
That dentists always do
So what is it that sets them apart?
Their gratuitous caring
It comes straight from their heart
There are two front receptionists
Blanca and Jen
Three hygienists, Rachel, Reva and Lauren
Four assistants that help the doctor's too
They are all friendly and nice
And are sure to help you
So, really we all know
We must prevent tooth decay
Brush, floss and see your dentist
So your teeth will all stay
It's all in your priorities
What do you want to do?
Come to Clear Creek Dental
Take care of those pearly whites
And they will take care of you.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Clear Creek Dental is at 3790 US Highway 395, Suite 103, in Indian Hills. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. To make an appointment, call 775-267-2244.