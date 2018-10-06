Talk of the Town: Longtime business finds new home

I want you to know the business has moved

A little more south of town

"The Jewelry Bench" will be at 361 Fairview Drive

That's where it can be found

Of course, I'm speaking of Michele

She's really a one man show

She will create, repair and refurbish your jewelry

It's your happiness that makes her glow

It's a long established business

Of 25 years or more

But this location is twice the size

Yes, she surely scored

Her passion is creating

A unique one of a kind

With gemstones and fine jewelry

It's a happy occasion that you'll find

Of course, Michele does appraisals

Watch batteries and repairs

You'll see the twinkle in her eye

She's honest and really cares

So if you have a special occasion

Or would just like some bling and such

You really can't go wrong with "The Jewelry Bench"

Jewelry is always the perfect touch

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Jewelry Bench is now located at 361 Fairview Drive. Michele Popejoy, owner, GIA and CAGA certified, can be reached at 882-8322, info@jewelrybench.com. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.