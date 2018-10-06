Talk of the Town: Longtime business finds new home
October 6, 2018
I want you to know the business has moved
A little more south of town
"The Jewelry Bench" will be at 361 Fairview Drive
That's where it can be found
Of course, I'm speaking of Michele
She's really a one man show
She will create, repair and refurbish your jewelry
It's your happiness that makes her glow
It's a long established business
Of 25 years or more
But this location is twice the size
Yes, she surely scored
Her passion is creating
A unique one of a kind
With gemstones and fine jewelry
It's a happy occasion that you'll find
Of course, Michele does appraisals
Watch batteries and repairs
You'll see the twinkle in her eye
She's honest and really cares
So if you have a special occasion
Or would just like some bling and such
You really can't go wrong with "The Jewelry Bench"
Jewelry is always the perfect touch
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Jewelry Bench is now located at 361 Fairview Drive. Michele Popejoy, owner, GIA and CAGA certified, can be reached at 882-8322, info@jewelrybench.com. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.