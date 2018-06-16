Talk of the Town: Mobile masseuse has exactly what you ‘knead’
June 16, 2018
Do you know the difference
Between a want and a need?
A need is a necessity
And a want is just to please
Yes, it is a play on words
It's called "Knead Mobile Massage"
You can go to his office
Or he will come to your home or business
You don't need to go very far
It started at the farmers market
That is how Joseph and I met
A 10-minute chair massage for $10
It seemed like a pretty good bet
Joseph makes it affordable
Are you a veteran or 65?
Perhaps a first-timer too?
$65 for a "Knead Massage"
It's something you should do for you
There is a real connection
Between our mind, body and soul
The mind and body must stay active
But relaxation through massage
That is good for the soul
So invite Joseph to your business
He will come to you
Your employees will be more productive
De-stressed and work better too
I really am convinced
It's a "Knead" we need
Joseph is standing by
Go to the farmers market and meet him
Or give him a call
You won't know unless you try.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Joseph Handschuh can be reached at kneadmobilemassage.net, 775-720-0608 by appointment, Instrgram/ Facebook "Knead Mobile Massage," 511 E. Robinson St., Suite 2, and out call services.
