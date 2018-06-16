Talk of the Town: Mobile masseuse has exactly what you ‘knead’

Do you know the difference

Between a want and a need?

A need is a necessity

And a want is just to please

Yes, it is a play on words

It's called "Knead Mobile Massage"

You can go to his office

Or he will come to your home or business

You don't need to go very far

It started at the farmers market

That is how Joseph and I met

A 10-minute chair massage for $10

It seemed like a pretty good bet

Joseph makes it affordable

Are you a veteran or 65?

Perhaps a first-timer too?

$65 for a "Knead Massage"

It's something you should do for you

There is a real connection

Between our mind, body and soul

The mind and body must stay active

But relaxation through massage

That is good for the soul

So invite Joseph to your business

He will come to you

Your employees will be more productive

De-stressed and work better too

I really am convinced

It's a "Knead" we need

Joseph is standing by

Go to the farmers market and meet him

Or give him a call

You won't know unless you try.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Joseph Handschuh can be reached at kneadmobilemassage.net, 775-720-0608 by appointment, Instrgram/ Facebook "Knead Mobile Massage," 511 E. Robinson St., Suite 2, and out call services.