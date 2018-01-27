Talk of the Town: Need help filing taxes? Volunteers can lend a hand
January 27, 2018
Did you know
There's free tax service to be found?
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aides
Will e-file for you
They won't let you down
We all are so different
It's apparent to me
Some do taxes,
Some do poetry.
But more than that,
AARP volunteers do it for free!
It applies to all ages
Young and old
From low to moderate income,
I am told.
Our senior center is one place
FISH is another
If you can't make those,
Dayton Senior Center is another.
Carol Davis is one of 15 volunteers
She likes helping others
She's been doing it for years.
This service begins in February
Please, make an appointment
It is necessary.
There are some limitations
On what they can do,
But just give them a call
They are sure to help you.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Free tax help is offered at the Carson City Senior Center on Mondays and Wednesdays (775-883-0703); Saturdays at FISH (call 775-882-3474 weekdays); and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dayton Senior Center (775-246-6210).