Talk of the Town: Need help filing taxes? Volunteers can lend a hand

Did you know

There's free tax service to be found?

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aides

Will e-file for you

They won't let you down

We all are so different

It's apparent to me

Some do taxes,

Some do poetry.

But more than that,

AARP volunteers do it for free!

It applies to all ages

Young and old

From low to moderate income,

I am told.

Our senior center is one place

FISH is another

If you can't make those,

Dayton Senior Center is another.

Carol Davis is one of 15 volunteers

She likes helping others

She's been doing it for years.

This service begins in February

Please, make an appointment

It is necessary.

There are some limitations

On what they can do,

But just give them a call

They are sure to help you.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Free tax help is offered at the Carson City Senior Center on Mondays and Wednesdays (775-883-0703); Saturdays at FISH (call 775-882-3474 weekdays); and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dayton Senior Center (775-246-6210).