Talk of the Town: Right at home at Carson Home Furnishings
December 29, 2018
No need to go much farther
No need for you to roam
Come to "CARSONHOME FURNISHINGS"
They will make you feel right at home
Something for all budgets
Whether large or small
Modern, rustic and eclectic
You will see it all
If you want something special
There are many fabric choices too
Make it the way you want it
It will be custom just for you
I really liked the rustic barnwood furiture
Repurposed and made to look like new
Sofas, chairs, tables, and bedroom sets
With Tempur-pedic mattresses to sleep the whole night through
Blane and Melissa Cox are owners of the store
Along with 6 employees
They are warm and friendly
You'll be coming back for more
The majority of brands they carry
Are made in the USA
They support our Veterans with a discount
And the flag is proudly raised
The business is quite new
It has been here less than a year
Come and check it out
Celebrate with NEW furniture
For the happiest of New Years!
Happy 2019 Everyone!
"CARSONHOME FURNISHINGS" locally owned and operated. It is located at 1345 S. Carson St., Carson City, 89701. Hours are Mon.-Friday 9-7 Sat. 9-6 Sun. 10-5 (775)-885-7712
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.