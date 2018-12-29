Talk of the Town: Right at home at Carson Home Furnishings

No need to go much farther

No need for you to roam

Come to "CARSONHOME FURNISHINGS"

They will make you feel right at home

Something for all budgets

Whether large or small

Modern, rustic and eclectic

You will see it all

If you want something special

There are many fabric choices too

Make it the way you want it

It will be custom just for you

I really liked the rustic barnwood furiture

Repurposed and made to look like new

Sofas, chairs, tables, and bedroom sets

With Tempur-pedic mattresses to sleep the whole night through

Blane and Melissa Cox are owners of the store

Along with 6 employees

They are warm and friendly

You'll be coming back for more

The majority of brands they carry

Are made in the USA

They support our Veterans with a discount

And the flag is proudly raised

The business is quite new

It has been here less than a year

Come and check it out

Celebrate with NEW furniture

For the happiest of New Years!

Happy 2019 Everyone!

"CARSONHOME FURNISHINGS" locally owned and operated. It is located at 1345 S. Carson St., Carson City, 89701. Hours are Mon.-Friday 9-7 Sat. 9-6 Sun. 10-5 (775)-885-7712

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.