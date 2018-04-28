Talk of the Town: Saddle up pardner to Cowboy’s Liquor
April 28, 2018
Cowboy's Liquor
It has a western theme
But no need to wear your chaps
Or faded cowboy jeans
Kelly, Kate or Rhiannon
Will greet you at the door
Their customer service is great
It will keep you coming back for more
Always great discounts
And specials you can see
They have wine tastings on Friday evenings
For anyone
And it's free
Specialty drinks are my favorite
With prosecco or champagne
They are the very best
You must try an Aperol spritzer or Limosa
You certainly won't feel stressed
Of course, there's beer and wine
And hard liquor, we all know
Accessories for your bar, with gift bags
For people on the go
I know it's "Cowboy's" Liquor
But cowgirls are welcome too
The girls will help you with your needs
You'll feel most welcome, too!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Cowboy's Liquor is at 444 E. William St., Suite 5. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m., except on Sundays when hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The store can be reached at 775-461-3999.