Talk of the Town: School bus driver
November 18, 2018
A school bus driver is the name of the game
With our precious cargo there
A special needs bus driver requires more
Joe Childs does it well
From home to school, or door to door
The children carefully cross the street
With Miss Lois as his aide to help him
Please find your name and take a seat
The school district employs 8 or more drivers
For the children with special needs
20 or more overall
For elementary, middle and high school
In my day the bus was called "The Yellow Cheese"
All around Joe's a fun guy
Telling jokes and singing songs
"The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round"
Won't you sing along ?
Some drivers are retired
With their own children now full grown
But all are earning income with health benefits
Taking care of children that aren't their own
They really must like children
To do what these drivers do
Nurse, counselor, caregiver, friend
As an adult they look to you
Do you remember your bus driver?
I certainly do
Making sure we made it home safe
Snow, wind and rain
He always got us through
So, if you have a special bus driver
As many of our children do
Take a moment to thank them
For they really care for your children, too
Thank you, Joe
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Chocolate Shoppe is in the Raley's shopping center, 1363 Highway 395, Suite 7, Gardnerville, 775-267-1002, http://www.chocolateshoppe.us, lynn@chocolateshoppe.us. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.