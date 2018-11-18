Talk of the Town: School bus driver

A school bus driver is the name of the game

With our precious cargo there

A special needs bus driver requires more

Joe Childs does it well

From home to school, or door to door

The children carefully cross the street

Recommended Stories For You

With Miss Lois as his aide to help him

Please find your name and take a seat

The school district employs 8 or more drivers

For the children with special needs

20 or more overall

For elementary, middle and high school

In my day the bus was called "The Yellow Cheese"

All around Joe's a fun guy

Telling jokes and singing songs

"The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round"

Won't you sing along ?

Some drivers are retired

With their own children now full grown

But all are earning income with health benefits

Taking care of children that aren't their own

They really must like children

To do what these drivers do

Nurse, counselor, caregiver, friend

As an adult they look to you

Do you remember your bus driver?

I certainly do

Making sure we made it home safe

Snow, wind and rain

He always got us through

So, if you have a special bus driver

As many of our children do

Take a moment to thank them

For they really care for your children, too

Thank you, Joe

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Chocolate Shoppe is in the Raley's shopping center, 1363 Highway 395, Suite 7, Gardnerville, 775-267-1002, http://www.chocolateshoppe.us, lynn@chocolateshoppe.us. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.