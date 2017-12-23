Talk of the Town: Shelter brings people and animals together

You know God loves his creatures

Whether large or small

The homeless or abandoned

He cares about them all.

On this Christmas Eve

Is there a dog or cat?

Surely, one will please?

Come and look around at their home

Our "Nevada Humane Society"

Did you know it's a no-kill shelter?

The only one in our state

Their mission is great care

To find them homes

And save their lives.

On this we should celebrate.

The shelter's open seven days a week

On this I will attest

With 2,000 cats and dogs passing through

They do their very best

They are spade and neutered

Micro-chipped, too

Vaccinated and checked for good health

An open adoption for you.

The facility it is beautiful!

Art Westbrook, he met me.

Kylie Binford showed me around

So I could really see

They clean the cages twice a day

Volunteers take them for a stroll

Thanks to Sandy Malcolm

They each have bed pads

So they can sleep and roll

I observed loving behavior

With all the people that were there

God loves all his creatures

All of humanity

And the Nevada Humane Society

Demonstrates "HIS CARE"

Adopt a pet.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Nevada Humane Society is open daily at 549 Airport Road, 775-887-2171, NevadaHumaneSociety.org. Adoptions and donations can be made from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sundays.