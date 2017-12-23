Talk of the Town: Shelter brings people and animals together
December 23, 2017
You know God loves his creatures
Whether large or small
The homeless or abandoned
He cares about them all.
On this Christmas Eve
Is there a dog or cat?
Surely, one will please?
Come and look around at their home
Our "Nevada Humane Society"
Did you know it's a no-kill shelter?
The only one in our state
Their mission is great care
To find them homes
And save their lives.
On this we should celebrate.
The shelter's open seven days a week
On this I will attest
With 2,000 cats and dogs passing through
They do their very best
They are spade and neutered
Micro-chipped, too
Vaccinated and checked for good health
An open adoption for you.
The facility it is beautiful!
Art Westbrook, he met me.
Kylie Binford showed me around
So I could really see
They clean the cages twice a day
Volunteers take them for a stroll
Thanks to Sandy Malcolm
They each have bed pads
So they can sleep and roll
I observed loving behavior
With all the people that were there
God loves all his creatures
All of humanity
And the Nevada Humane Society
Demonstrates "HIS CARE"
Adopt a pet.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Nevada Humane Society is open daily at 549 Airport Road, 775-887-2171, NevadaHumaneSociety.org. Adoptions and donations can be made from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sundays.