Talk of the Town: Sign Pro

Do you want to advertise your business?

Or perhaps just make it better

"Sign Pro" will do it right

And make it perfect to the letter

Yes, they have been here

20 years in our town

Their motto is "Our Resume

Is hanging all around"

It's Steve Reynolds or perhaps Amy Lane

That will greet you at the door

They will find solutions to your sign challenges

So you're coming back for more

Office signage, banners, vehicle graphics

Property and construction signs

Just to name a few

Serving their customers needs

To advertise for you

Amy and Steve have extensive design skills

They are there to please

They will help you that's for sure

It will be a breeze

So you should go to "Sign Pro"

To schedule your on-site review

They will help you advertise your business

And you'll be happy too!

"Sign Pro" is located at 1501 N. Carson St., Carson City, 89706; signpro@integra.net, 775-887-8817. Hours 8:30-5 Mon.-Fri.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.