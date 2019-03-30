Talk of the Town: Sign Pro
March 30, 2019
Do you want to advertise your business?
Or perhaps just make it better
"Sign Pro" will do it right
And make it perfect to the letter
Yes, they have been here
20 years in our town
Recommended Stories For You
Their motto is "Our Resume
Is hanging all around"
It's Steve Reynolds or perhaps Amy Lane
That will greet you at the door
They will find solutions to your sign challenges
So you're coming back for more
Office signage, banners, vehicle graphics
Property and construction signs
Just to name a few
Serving their customers needs
To advertise for you
Amy and Steve have extensive design skills
They are there to please
They will help you that's for sure
It will be a breeze
So you should go to "Sign Pro"
To schedule your on-site review
They will help you advertise your business
And you'll be happy too!
"Sign Pro" is located at 1501 N. Carson St., Carson City, 89706; signpro@integra.net, 775-887-8817. Hours 8:30-5 Mon.-Fri.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.