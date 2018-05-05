Talk of the Town: Spirit of ‘communi-tea:’ Fundraiser to benefit local preschool
May 5, 2018
If you go
What: Teddy Bear Tea to benefit Small Blessings Christian Preschool
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Plaza Hotel’s Event Center, 211 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $15 for kids; adult tickets range $30-$45
Information: 775-884-1600
Small Blessings Christian Preschool
Is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea
The date is May 19 at 11:30 a.m.
Won't you join me, please?
Of course, you should wear
Your afternoon tea attire
Be sure to bring your favorite teddy bear
He, too, should be dressed in style
There will be a silent auction
With raffle prizes too
Prizes for the best dressed teddy bear
And best dressed child and adult
Who knows, it could be you.
This benefits the preschool
Where they teach Christian values at their core
With interactions of respect, love and warmth
Through positive support
They learn their own individuality and more
They hope to build a playground
One that's safe and sound
Where children do
What children do
Jump and play around
Make your reservation
Or a donation if you can't attend
But adults and children are welcome
And your teddy will meet a new friend
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The deadline to buy tickets for the tea fundraiser is May 10. Children's tickets for $15 include a teddy bear. Tickets for adults are $30 for the full tea or $45 for the royal tea, offering sparkling wine and a champagne flute. All options include traditional finger sandwiches and pastries. Buy tickets at payit2.com/p/teddybeartea.
