Talk of the Town: Spirit of ‘communi-tea:’ Fundraiser to benefit local preschool

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 19

What: Teddy Bear Tea to benefit Small Blessings Christian Preschool

Small Blessings Christian Preschool

Is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea

The date is May 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Won't you join me, please?

Of course, you should wear

Your afternoon tea attire

Be sure to bring your favorite teddy bear

He, too, should be dressed in style

There will be a silent auction

With raffle prizes too

Prizes for the best dressed teddy bear

And best dressed child and adult

Who knows, it could be you.

This benefits the preschool

Where they teach Christian values at their core

With interactions of respect, love and warmth

Through positive support

They learn their own individuality and more

They hope to build a playground

One that's safe and sound

Where children do

What children do

Jump and play around

Make your reservation

Or a donation if you can't attend

But adults and children are welcome

And your teddy will meet a new friend

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The deadline to buy tickets for the tea fundraiser is May 10. Children's tickets for $15 include a teddy bear. Tickets for adults are $30 for the full tea or $45 for the royal tea, offering sparkling wine and a champagne flute. All options include traditional finger sandwiches and pastries. Buy tickets at payit2.com/p/teddybeartea.