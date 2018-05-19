Talk of the Town: Spiritual, physical wellness priority of local health shop

It's an unassuming small house

On the corner of the street

But full of spiritual and physical wellness

So you can feel complete

The serenity of the waterfall

Greets you at the door

Holistic health products, 100 percent natural

Will keep you coming back for more

The Healthy Energy Center

Has created an environment

Of natural energy

With all-natural products

And healthy therapies

Jackie and Teri are partners

Providing you with the best

Skilled practitioners to help you

On your journey

To a healthy and confident mindset

Their products provide healing

The holistic and therapeutic kind

All natural health care products

With essential oils

What "Mother Nature" had in mind

They have a wealth of information

With "Young Living Essential Oils"

And different therapies

Classes and book studies

Come look, come visit and see

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Healthy Energy Center is at 515 W. Fourth St. It can be reached at 775-241-3724 and http://www.healthyenergycenter.com. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Saturday classes and meditations are available by appointment.