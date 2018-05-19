Talk of the Town: Spiritual, physical wellness priority of local health shop
May 19, 2018
It's an unassuming small house
On the corner of the street
But full of spiritual and physical wellness
So you can feel complete
The serenity of the waterfall
Greets you at the door
Recommended Stories For You
Holistic health products, 100 percent natural
Will keep you coming back for more
The Healthy Energy Center
Has created an environment
Of natural energy
With all-natural products
And healthy therapies
Jackie and Teri are partners
Providing you with the best
Skilled practitioners to help you
On your journey
To a healthy and confident mindset
Their products provide healing
The holistic and therapeutic kind
All natural health care products
With essential oils
What "Mother Nature" had in mind
They have a wealth of information
With "Young Living Essential Oils"
And different therapies
Classes and book studies
Come look, come visit and see
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Healthy Energy Center is at 515 W. Fourth St. It can be reached at 775-241-3724 and http://www.healthyenergycenter.com. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Saturday classes and meditations are available by appointment.