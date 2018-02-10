Talk of the Town: Tales of cowboy poetry … and an ill-fitting hat
February 10, 2018
It was the annual poetry gathering
Returning to Elko's town
Western poets, musicians, artisans and buckaroos
Lots of family fun all around
It's been four years since I've been there
Putting cowboy poets to the test
Recommended Stories For You
I'm not like Waddie Mitchell
But poetry I like best
A poet not a cowgirl
That's where I come in
I can read a little tale
Not memorized like him
This is where my tale comes in
It was four years ago
I bought a lovely Stetson hat
For the cowboy show
But with the excitement of the purchase
Clearly, it was a prize
It never really fit my head
I'd never had it sized
So I walked into the same darn store
And, yes, I brought my hat
I said, "This never really fit my head
Can you do something about that?"
Doug, the owner, looked at me
As you might have guessed
We will need to hammer your head
And the hat will fit the best
Well, we really laughed a lot
He began to adjust my hat
Now, it fits as best as it can
He was able to do just that
I'll never be a cowgirl
But a poet I will be
I will wear my Stetson hat
It's fitted just for me
YAHOO!
Thank you, Doug!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The business referenced in the poem is J.M. Capriola Co., proprietor of custom Western saddles, bits, spurs and other products. It's at 500 Commercial St., Elko, http://www.capriolas.com and 775-738-5816.
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- At least one person dead after crash in Dayton
- Carson woman facing felonies in Tahoe fatality
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 in connection with residential commercial burglaries
- Lovelock resident dies in Highway 95 crash in Churchill County
- Nevada prison director promises major changes to cut OT