Talk of the Town: Tales of cowboy poetry … and an ill-fitting hat

It was the annual poetry gathering

Returning to Elko's town

Western poets, musicians, artisans and buckaroos

Lots of family fun all around

It's been four years since I've been there

Putting cowboy poets to the test

I'm not like Waddie Mitchell

But poetry I like best

A poet not a cowgirl

That's where I come in

I can read a little tale

Not memorized like him

This is where my tale comes in

It was four years ago

I bought a lovely Stetson hat

For the cowboy show

But with the excitement of the purchase

Clearly, it was a prize

It never really fit my head

I'd never had it sized

So I walked into the same darn store

And, yes, I brought my hat

I said, "This never really fit my head

Can you do something about that?"

Doug, the owner, looked at me

As you might have guessed

We will need to hammer your head

And the hat will fit the best

Well, we really laughed a lot

He began to adjust my hat

Now, it fits as best as it can

He was able to do just that

I'll never be a cowgirl

But a poet I will be

I will wear my Stetson hat

It's fitted just for me

YAHOO!

Thank you, Doug!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The business referenced in the poem is J.M. Capriola Co., proprietor of custom Western saddles, bits, spurs and other products. It's at 500 Commercial St., Elko, http://www.capriolas.com and 775-738-5816.