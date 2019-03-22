Talk of the Town: Tanja Musselman Photography
March 22, 2019
Are you excited about your life
With the job you need to do?
Tanja Musselman is your photographer
She will do the job for you
"Tanja Musselman Photography"
It is right here in our town
Recommended Stories For You
From the "BAC-Expresso Yourself Cafe"
To the "Gather Restaurant" and "Intimate Design's Floral"
Her photos do abound
She's been here in Carson City
Since the early '70s
Married to husband Everett for 34 years
He told her she could do as she pleased
By the way, he has a group
"Trippin'-King-Snakes" here in town
Tanja will take pictures for your event
And with their music you can dance around
Tanja's always excited for a challenge
And a new venue
Whether it's a wedding, a person or animal
She will take care of you
Susan Taylor was her inspiration
Teaching Tanja photography
What a special blessing
Photography made Tanja indeed
Tanja's warm and personable
It's easy for you to see
How she captures all the moments of joy
And emotions in life
With wonderful photography!
"There is beauty everywhere … you just have to look for it."
"Tanja Musselman Photography"
775-315-3109, tanjamusselman@gmail
Weddings, portraits, boudoir, pets, children. All events